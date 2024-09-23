The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a brutal defeat in Week 3, losing to the Carolina Panthers 36-22. This loss has prompted serious reflections within the team, especially from head coach Antonio Pierce, who expressed dissatisfaction with player performance and coaching adjustments throughout the game.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN relayed sentiments from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who played through a high-ankle sprain. Despite the injury, Crosby downplayed its severity, focusing instead on the team's overall performance. “It didn't get any worse, so I'll be good,” Gutierrez remarked on X, suggesting optimism about his physical condition.

However, Crosby was critical of the team's execution during the game. When asked about Pierce’s comment on players making “business decisions,” Crosby seemed to divert from direct criticism and emphasized the need for overall improvement.

Raiders need a healthy Maxx Crosby if they want to win ballgames

“I don't know. There's a lot of things. You've got to watch the film. Just wasn't good enough. Just a bad loss. I mean, sh*tty. We didn't play our best football,” Gutierrez stated on X.

“The scheme wasn’t good enough, the design of the plays wasn’t good enough today, what we thought was going to work didn’t work and on the grass we didn’t execute. Nor did we put forth the effort, to me, that we put up in games past,” Pierce lamented after the game, speaking to the Associated Press.

The Raiders have displayed a fluctuating performance level this season, starting with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens, and now a significant setback against the Panthers. This inconsistency has become a focal point for Pierce, who hinted at potential significant changes within the team moving forward.

Andy Dalton and the Panthers capitalized on the Raiders' struggles, with Dalton completing 26 of 37 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. The dynamic offensive performance by the Panthers highlighted the Raiders' defensive issues, further emphasizing the need for strategic reevaluation as the season progresses.

The Raiders are now at a critical juncture, needing to address these inconsistencies to salvage their season and possibly redefine their team dynamics under Pierce’s guidance and Crosby's dominance.