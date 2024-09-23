The Las Vegas Raiders couldn't slow down Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. In the wake of the 36-22 loss, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce insisted that changes were needed, according to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“.@Raiders coach Antonio Pierce did not hold back: said some players made some “business decisions” today. Indicated the coaching staff will have to make some business decisions moving forward as a result.”

Pierce spoke about how the defensive scheme didn't work, per the Associated Press.

“The scheme wasn’t good enough, the design of the plays wasn’t good enough today, what we thought was going to work didn’t work and on the grass we didn’t execute,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said. “Nor did we put forth the effort, to me, that we put up in games past.”

Maxx Crosby is believed to have played the game on a high-ankle sprain, which appeared to limit his effectiveness.

It's unclear who Pierce spoke about when referencing players making “business decisions.”

Antonio Pierce must address the Raiders' inconsistencies

In Week 1, the Raiders had few answers against the Los Angeles Chargers, losing 22-10. In Week 2, Las Vegas won in a comeback against the Baltimore Ravens. Then, the Carolina Panthers came to the Raiders' home opener and started the game on a 33-7 run.

Dalton finished the game completing 26-of-37 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard ran the ball 21 times for 114 yards and added another five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Diontae Johnson came alive with eight catches for 122 yards and a score. Adam Thielen chipped in another three catches and a touchdown.

Speaking from his locker after the game, Maxx Crosby appeared deflated when speaking about playing through his ankle injury on a social media post from Vegas Sports Today.

“This is different, high-ankle. It's sh*tty. I'll be good. I'll be better. We're fine.”

The Raiders host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, another 1-2 team coming off a disappointing loss.