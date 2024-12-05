The Las Vegas Raiders might have a quarterback dilemma heading into Week 14 after Aidan O’Connell’s unexpected absence from Thursday’s practice sparked concerns about his availability. According to multiple reporters at the scene, O’Connell, who recently returned from a fractured thumb injury, was absent during the early portions of the team’s workout.

O’Connell’s absence is puzzling, as he was not listed on Wednesday’s injury report. The rookie quarterback returned to action last week after missing several games, giving the Raiders a much-needed boost under center. In his five appearances, including three starts this season, O’Connell has completed 64.1% of his passes for 795 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. His steady play has been a bright spot for the team as they navigate a challenging season.

The Raiders have yet to provide an official update on O’Connell’s status, but his absence could lead to significant adjustments for their offense. With Gardner Minshew out for the season, Desmond Ridder is next on the depth chart. Ridder, acquired midseason to provide depth, would likely step into the starting role if O’Connell cannot play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The team’s injury report, expected to be released later Thursday, should provide more clarity about O’Connell’s situation. Until then, speculation about his status will loom over the Raiders’ preparations for a critical late-season matchup. O’Connell’s recent return from injury offered hope for stability at quarterback.

His ability to effectively manage games and connect with key targets like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers has been instrumental in keeping the Raiders competitive. However, another potential absence would place added pressure on the rest of the roster to step up against a Vikings team fighting for playoff positioning.

Should Ridder get the nod, the Raiders will likely adjust their game plan to account for his skill set and lack of familiarity with the playbook. Ridder, who showed flashes of potential during his time with the Falcons, has yet to make a start for the Raiders. His ability to quickly develop chemistry with the offense will be critical if O’Connell is sidelined. As fans await further updates, the Raiders must prepare for all scenarios to ensure they’re ready for Sunday’s game. Whether O’Connell suits up or Ridder takes the reins, Las Vegas will need to execute at a high level to stay competitive in Week 14.