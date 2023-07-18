The Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs were unable to agree to terms on a deal before Monday's deadline for players who received the franchise tag to agree to a long-term contract, and a detail has emerged about how ready Jacobs was to sign a contract.

Josh Jacobs was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Raiders' facility with teammate and star edge rusher Maxx Crosby at the deadline, ready to sign the contract if a deal got done, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal did not get done. It must have been a somber moment for Jacobs and Maxx Crosby when the deadline passed.

Jacobs was not the only running back to suffer due to the franchise tag and the deadline on Monday. Saquon Barkley was unable to come to an agreement with the New York Giants and the same was the case for Tony Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys. Tony Pollard's instance was not a surprise. The Giants were reportedly close to a deal with Saquon Barkley.

In the end, three quality running backs did not get long-term deals, and that resulted in anger from around the league, mainly from running backs who have gotten long-term contracts. Star players like Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, Christian McCaffrey from the San Francisco 49ers and Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers came out and vehemently defended Jacobs, Barkley and Pollard.

The running back market has crashed, and Jacobs is one of the victims, even though he was the NFL's leading rusher in 2022.