Tennessee Titans star RB Derrick Henry went off about the contract controversies of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, after the pair remained unsigned at Monday's franchise tag deadline.

“At this point, just take the RB position out the game then. The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don’t even matter,” he wrote on Twitter.

Henry was fortunate enough to sign a four-year, $50 million deal in 2020, before these major changes to the RB market. He is also a unicorn of sorts at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, making him one of the hardest players in the league to take down. Henry has rare speed for an athlete of that size, and has proved durable throughout his tenure.

“I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve,” Henry added.

Jonathan Taylor of the Colts also reacted to the news, and shared similar sympathy to Henry saying “wow.” He later commented on the same tweet that Henry originally blasted, adding his own snarky take.

1. If you’re good enough, they’ll find you. 2. If you work hard enough, you’ll succeed. …If you succeed… 3. You boost the Organization …and then… Doesn’t matter, you’re a RB https://t.co/mG6In1ATGg — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

These top flight running backs have a valid reason for their anger, with their franchise tag value at $10 million this year, the second lowest in the league by position group. Only kickers and punters have a lower tag price.

Many backs are injury prone in today's game, and face younger competition with less mileage on their bodies that can be interchanged at the position. The NFL has become a pass first league over the last decade, focusing on WR and TE expansion, both of whom have seen a massive pay increase while the RB's dip.

Henry and his peers will likely face a similar issue in the future market, as he becomes a free agent after this season. He is voicing his support now to try and help him and others get a better deal and avoid these similar contract sagas next year.