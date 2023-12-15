The Las Vegas Raiders may have put another nail in Brandon Staley's coaching coffin with the Chargers on Thursday night as they jumped out to a 42-0 lead over the visitors from Los Angeles.

Purdue Boilermakers NFL rookie and current Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell pulled off a stunning feat not seen in 21 years. Raiders owner Mark Davis joked about how bad he is at hiring coaches before the game.

As the game unfolded it was not just O'Connell who turned heads with a historic performance. Raiders wideout Tre Tucker also got in on the act with a performance reminiscent of superstar Amari Cooper.

Raiders Dominate As Tucker Shines

Tucker had three catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns on the evening as the Raiders rolled in Vegas.

The Raiders managed to jump all over Easton Stick, the North Dakota State rookie was was filling in for QB Justin Herbert on the evening.

The result was something few could have anticipated, a game that appeared to be a runaway Raiders victory by halftime.

Fans seemed optimistic about the potential flashed by guys like O'Connell and Tucker on the evening.

Raiders Playoff Chances Revealed

The team was set to move to 6-8 on the season with a win over the Chargers that seemed like an inevitability.

A Vegas win would have placed them a game behind the seventh seed Indianapolis Colts for the seventh seed in the American Football Conference.

Las Vegas holds a tiebreaker over the New York Jets but appear pretty far on the outside looking in for a possible playoff spot. That hasn't deterred the Raiders, led by star wideout Davante Adams and maniacal pass rusher Maxx Crosby, from pushing their chances to the limit, as evidenced by the beatdown of Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Next up is a Monday Night Football road matchup against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

 

 