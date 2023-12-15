Las Vegas is showing no mercy on the Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a mission to take care of business in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders had a stunning 35-0 lead against Los Angeles before the end of the second quarter. Moreover, Aidan O'Connell and Las Vegas pulled off a feat that has not been seen in 21 years.

Can the Raiders hold on to their commanding lead for a Thursday Night Football victory?

The Raiders amassed 21 points, two sacks, and two takeaways in a quarter for the first time since Week 5 of the 2002 season versus the Bills, per Jason McCallum. Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell was a large part of Las Vegas' first-half success.

By halftime, O'Connell threw for 198 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. In addition, he helped the Raiders go 8/10 on third-down conversions. Las Vegas' defense is getting it done just as well as their offense.

The Chargers gave up three fumbles and two sacks by the end of the half. Furthermore, the Raiders defense has held Los Angeles to just 89 total yards of offense. It continues to look like LA will not be able to come back from this game, but never say never.

Las Vegas must continue its ruthless attack to keep the Chargers out of contention. The team wants to close things out to take LA's third spot in the AFC West. By the end of the night, Aidan O'Connell and the Raiders could make more history.

Can things get worse for the Chargers? Las Vegas certainly hopes so.