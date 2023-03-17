The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to reshape the team in the NFL offseason, and they’ve already made some big Raiders roster moves. Now it’s time to sign a few more Raiders free agents in this NFL free agency period in order to build a winner for next season.

At the end of March, the Raiders roster already looks a lot different than last season. The team released Derek Carr and signed Jimmy Garoppolo in NFL free agency. The team also traded Darren Waller, signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and re-signed their own Raiders free agent, running back Josh Jacobs.

Now, as NFL free agency starts to wind down, there are a few more players available on the market — specifically on defense — that Josh McDaniels and the team need to sign. Here are the three best free agents still available to help round out the Raiders roster.

Myles Jack, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last season, the Las Vegas linebacker corps wasn’t great. However, there were some promising players on the Raiders’ roster at the position. Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson can become good players, but the unit needs a little help, especially with Denzel Perryman still a free agent on the open market.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steeler linebacker Myles Jack would be a good fit.

Jack has over 100 tackles in four of the last five seasons to go with 6.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss in his career. And the LB won’t be 28 until September, so he still has a lot of tread left on the tires. He also can do a lot of different things at eth LB position, so signing him shouldn’t hinder the development of Deablo and Masterson.

Las Vegas needs to beef up its defensive line as well (more on that below) but if the unit does its job in 2023, Jack will have a lot of space in front of him to do what he does best, chase and make tackles. And that will make the Raiders defense a lot better next season.

Calais Campbell, DL, Baltimore Ravens

Last season, Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones were supposed to be the best pass-rush duo in the league. While Crosby held up his end, Jones was a disappointment. One reason was that the interior defensive line wasn’t that good.

Right now, the DTs under contract for the team are Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Neil Farrell Jr., Matthew Butler, and Jerry Tillery. That’s basically what they had last year, and that’s not good enough.

The veteran difference-maker the team needs on the Raiders roster last year is Calais Campbell.

The 6-foot-8, 300-pound, six-time Pro Bowler turns 37 in September, but he still has another season of NFL football left in him. And as a rotational defensive player who the team can save for big moments, he’ll be a perfect fit on the Raiders roster. Because when he is fresh and healthy, he is still a mountain of a man and one of the most dominant interior defensive lineman of the past decade-plus.

Campbell also knows how to play next to Chandler Jones. The two played together in 2016 and combined for 19 sacks.

The Raiders’ free-agent plans need to focus on next season, so a one-year deal with Campbell in this NFL free-agency period is a great idea.

Duron Harmon, S, Las Vegas Raiders

Last but not least this NFL offseason, the final Raiders’ free agent target should involve re-signing one of their veterans from last season.

Duron Harmon is a player that McDaniels brought in because he knew him from their time together with the New England Patriots. And the veteran safety responded by becoming one of the leaders on the defense.

Harmon had two interceptions last season as well as a career-high 86 tackles, two forced fumbles, and five passes defended. Without Harmon on the Raiders roster right now, the team’s safeties are Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig.

He is also a leader on a defense that sorely needs it. Last season, with a lack of talent and production, the leadership only helped so much. Now, on a side that could have several more veterans on it (like Calais Cambell and Myles Jack), having Harmon in the secondary to get things organized will be an incredibly valuable piece.

The Raiders safety just turned 32, so he won’t be looking for a long-term deal in this NFL free agency period. But as discussed above, the Raiders’ free agency plans aren’t about 2024 and 2025. They are about winning now with the veteran players (and big contracts) that they have.