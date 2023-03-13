Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders have found their quarterback in the form of Jimmy Garoppolo. By signing Garoppolo, the Raiders have answered their biggest question entering free agency.

Las Vegas signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal comes with $34 million guaranteed.

Jimmy Garoppolo spent the first three years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots before spending the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo holds a record of 40-17 as a starter. He has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Garoppolo also has two Super Bowl rings from his time with New England.

The Raiders are now counting on Jimmy G to lead their franchise. After so much turmoil with Derek Carr’s fallout, did Las Vegas find the right man?

Garoppolo’s key trait

When the Raiders determined to move on from Carr, all attention was turned to how Las Vegas would replace him. While Carr might look better on paper, Garoppolo has an intangible the former Raiders’ QB couldn’t provide.

Carr left the Raiders as the franchise’s all time leader in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217). However, he went just 63-79 as a starter. Las Vegas didn’t see much playoff success under Carr, reaching the postseason twice since they drafted him in 2014.

Garoppolo has found a way to win at every corner. The 49ers made the playoffs three times with Jimmy G at QB. Each time, San Francisco advanced to at least the NFC Championship. The 49ers didn’t win a title with Garoppolo, but he kept them in the hunt.

In moving on from Carr, the Raiders wanted someone who can break through their playoff wall. Garoppolo, throughout his career, has followed in the worlds of former owner Al Davis. Just win baby.

Raiders Grade: A

Raiders fit

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Garoppolo might be a winner. But going on 32-years-old and coming off an injury, the Raiders are taking a gamble on the quarterback.

Garoppolo appeared in just 11 games this past season as he dealt with a foot injury. He hasn’t started all 17 games a single time during his NFL career. Las Vegas will need Garoppolo to stay healthy after signing him to a big contract.

When he was healthy, Garoppolo averaged 7.9 yards per attempt – the fourth-highest in the NFL. With a speedy receiver like Davante Adams on the outside, Garoppolo’s willingness to sling it should help open up plays. Still, Garoppolo’s best talent has been his consistency, which Las Vegas was lacking under center.

Garoppolo isn’t as flashy as Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson. But he fits what Las Vegas is trying to do on offense. The Raiders can lean on Josh Jacobs in the run game while allowing Garoppolo to facilitate the ball to the team’s offensive weapons.

Raiders Grade: B

Raiders future

Las Vegas holds the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Perhaps they can still look to their QB of the future. However, giving Garoppolo a three-year deal means the Raiders are committed to him for at least the near future.

While quarterback was the most pressing need, the Raiders have numerous holes around their roster. Las Vegas’ defense ranked 28th in the NFL this past season, allowing 365.6 yards per game. They could use some help along their offense line.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract didn’t necessarily break the bank for Vegas. He is now the 18th-highest paid QB in the league, below guys like Geno Smith and Daniel Jones who just signed new deals. If the Raiders traded for Rodgers or Jackson, they’d have to give up draft assets on top of a big contract. Now, the team can build out their roster with a serviceable QB under center.

Garoppolo won’t suddenly make the Raiders’ Super Bowl contenders. However, he worked with head coach Josh McDaniels during their time in New England. As he steps into his new role with Las Vegas, his consistent play and winning ways should help the team get back on track, at least in the short-term.

Raiders Overall Grade: B