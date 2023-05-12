The 2023 NFL schedule is out, and we now know where, when, and who the Las Vegas Raiders will play next season. The Raiders’ schedule includes a lot of fantastic matchups, including five primetime games, which is tied for second-most in the NFL in the 2023 NFL season. Here are the 17 Raiders predictions for 2023 as the team tries to get back to the playoffs after a year away and possibly even make it to the Super Bowl on their home field.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

The Jimmy Garoppolo Era gets off to a good start as the Raiders show that even the great Sean Payton can’t save the sinking Russell Wilson ship. WIN 1-0

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills, 1 pm ET, CBS

The NFL schedule gives the Raiders a reality check in Week 2. The vibes will be good after starting 1-0, but Las Vegas simply isn’t on the same level as Buffalo in the 2023 NFL season. LOSS 1-1

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

In the first of five primetime games, the Raiders’ prediction here is that they get a nice home win over the visiting Steelers. Jimmy G may not be elite, but he’s better than Kenny Pickett at this point. WIN 2-1

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm ET, CBS

The divisional games will be the key matchups on the 2023 Raiders schedule, especially the Chargers games. If the Raiders can sweep their California rivals, they’re probably a playoff team at the end of the 2023 NFL season. However, when they lose in LA, the playoff hopes will take a hit. LOSS 2-2

Week 5: Monday, Oct. 9 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

The Raiders keep their hot start on primetime games going by beating Jordan Love and the Packers in Week 5. This starts a soft spot on the Raiders’ schedule that they must capitalize on before the going gets tough. WIN 3-2

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. New England Patriots, 4:05 pm ET, CBS

Jimmy Garoppolo has only played against the team that drafted and then traded him once. He got the W back in 2020, and he will keep his undefeated streak against the Patriots alive during the 2023 NFL season. WIN 4-2

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 at Chicago Bears, 1 pm ET, FOX

The Bears will be an interesting team this season that could make some noise if Justin Fields takes the next step. However, the Raiders defense improved enough this season that they should be able to keep him under wraps. WIN 5-2

Week 8: Monday, Oct. 30 at Detroit Lions, 8:15 pm ET, ESPN

The Lions were a lot closer to being a playoff team last year than the Raiders, and the NFC North side improved this offseason. That’s why Detroit will end the Las Vegas primetime win streak here. LOSS 5-3

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. New York Giants, 4:25 pm ET, FOX

The Giants and Raiders have similar rosters, and Las Vegas may even have more talent. That said, the coaching here will be the difference as Brian Daboll out-schemes Josh McDaniels. LOSS 5-4

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. New York Jets, 8:20 pm ET, NBC

The Raiders could have made a move for Aaron Rodgers this offseason and went for the lesser (and less expensive) QB in Jimmy G. That move will come back to haunt them in this Jets primetime win. LOSS 5-5

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm ET, CBS

Pacific time zone teams coming east and playing early games have a horrible track record, so the Raiders’ prediction here is that the trend continues, and Las Vegas drops another one. LOSS 5-6

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm ET, CBS

Not getting the Chiefs until later in the NFL season is tough for the Raiders. Patrick Mahomes and his crew often start slow before turning it on. By Week 12, the defending Super Bowl champs will be fully on. LOSS 5-7

Week 13: BYE

Rest up, Raiders fans. You’re heading to Minnesota after the bye.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, at Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 pm ET, FOX

The bye couldn’t come at a better time on the 2023 Raiders schedule as they will have faced a gauntlet of tough opponents leading into it. Coming out of it, the Raiders should be able to regroup and get back to winning against the Vikings. WIN 6-7

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 pm ET, Amazon

A split with the Chargers isn’t ideal, but at this point on the Raiders’ 2023 schedule, it’s the best they can hope for.

WIN 7-7

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm ET, CBS, Nickelodeon

This is the key game that will determine whether or not the Raiders will make the playoffs this season. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, they are still not on the level of their division rival, and they’ll miss the playoffs in the ultra-competitive AFC because of it. LOSS 7-8

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm ET, CBS

The NFL schedule does allow the Raiders to end the season on a high note, though. They should be able to easily dispatch rookie QB Anthony Richardson and his Colts in Week 17. WIN 8-8

Week 18: TBD, Jan. 6-7 vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD

The final Raiders prediction here is that the team will end the 2023 NFL season the exact same way they started it. Las Vegas will, once again, beat Denver and head into the offseason on a bit of a high note. WIN 9-8