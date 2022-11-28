Published November 28, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

It was only on Friday that there was early concern regarding Josh Jacobs’ status for the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 12 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs wound up being a limited participant in practice on Friday, and he was ultimately listed as questionable for Week 12 due to a calf injury.

Jacobs not only received the green light to play against the Seahawks, but he also had the performance of his life.

Jacobs guided the Raiders to a much-needed 40-34 overtime win over Seattle. The versatile running back was simply all over the place in the contest, tallying 229 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

Jacobs put the finishing touches on his career day with a walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown that provided the Raiders a winning streak for the first time this season.

86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game! #LVvsSEApic.twitter.com/F4aSUw09MM — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2022

Overall, Jacobs logged an astounding 48.3 fantasy points in the matchup, with 16.9 of them coming in the overtime period.

JOSH JACOBS HAVE A DAY ☠️ 229 Rush Yds

☠️ 74 Rec Yds

☠️ 2 TD

☠️ 48.3 Fantasy Points pic.twitter.com/hlSiTaoppi — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) November 28, 2022

With his stout showing in Week 12, Jacobs managed to reach 1000-plus rushing yards for the third time in his Raiders career. He has also scored nine touchdowns this season, which already matched his total from the 2021 campaign.

The Raiders will now turn their attention to an AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers coming up in Week 13. Jacobs sure will look to orchestrate an encore performance next week.