Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane suffered a broken hand two weeks ago, but that won't stop him from taking the field

There's no shortage of examples throughout an NFL season where we learn that ordinary folks like you and I, we're not cut from the same cloth as the dudes who go out there and compete on Sundays. This is one of those examples.

During the Las Vegas Raiders loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football two weeks ago, Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane broke his hand, an injury that would have me, a mere sports writer, on the shelf for weeks. Most normal human beings would have a similar response. Again, Robert Spillane is not a normal human being. Spillane instead played the rest of the game against the Lions, opted to have surgery on the broken hand the next day, and then was ready to play again the five days later, on Sunday afternoon versus the New York Giants. When asked about the injury, Spillane had a blunt and anatomically correct response, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“Your hand is far away from your heart.”

Yeah, that checks out, though I'm pretty confident the logic behind that is at least partially flawed. Your toes are really far away from your heart, but have you ever had a really bad stubbed toe? That could break your heart and ruin your day if it's bad enough. Apparently, I'm just not cut out to play for the Raiders.

Most impressive about all of this? Robert Spillane's 17 combined tackles in those two games where the most by any player on the Las Vegas Raiders. This wasn't just Spillane suiting up, giving an inspired speech in the pre-game huddle, and being mostly a non-factor during the games. No, Spillane was out there in the thick of it play after play, just like you'd expect from an old school Raider.

The Autumn Wind is a Raider,

Pillaging just for fun.

He'll knock you 'round and upside down,

And laugh when he's conquered and won.