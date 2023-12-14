Raiders rookie Aidan O'Connell could get another shot.

It looks like Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce is sticking with rookie Aidan O'Connell at quarterback ahead of their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, O'Connell will likely get another start following rumors that he would get sent back to the bench.

“Despite Raiders’ HC Antonio Pierce being noncommittal about which QB would start Thursday night vs. the Chargers, rookie QB Aidan O’Connell is expected to remain the starter for this week’s game, per source,” Schefter posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Perhaps this could be the rookie's last chance to show Pierce, who took over the fired Josh McDaniels during the Raiders' 30-9 Week 9 win over the New York Giants, that he still deserves the starting nod.

Week 9 was also the same game O'Connell replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in the starting lineup. O'Connell initially helped steer Las Vegas to back-to-back wins. But it has been all downhill since.

The Raiders have since dropped three straight games. After going scoreless against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, Las Vegas has put up just 30 points combined in Weeks 11 and 12. After the Week 14 loss, head coach Antonio Pierce hinted that there could be changes in the lineup.

With just 134 of 210 passes completed in seven games this season, O'Connell has thrown for more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (4).

Rumors surfaced that Garoppolo could get another shot and replace the rookie. Brian Hoyer was also reportedly in consideration. But it seems like Pierce isn't about to hit the panic button on O'Connell just yet.