Can the Chargers recover against the Raiders minus Herbert?

As the NFL regular season approaches its late stages, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves with a 5-8 record. They are on the brink of outright missing a playoff spot in the AFC West. In their most recent game, they suffered a disappointing loss to the Denver Broncos. It marked their fourth defeat in the last five games. The Chargers' quarterback, Justin Herbert, was also ruled out for the season. This left Easton Stick to make his first career start in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Chargers in their upcoming game against the Raiders.

Loss in Week 14

The Chargers have had a challenging 2023 NFL season so far. In their recent Week 14 game, they suffered a 24-7 loss to the Broncos. The team's performance has been inconsistent, with a few notable victories and some tough losses. Throughout the season, the Chargers have struggled to maintain momentum, experiencing a three-game losing streak at one point. Despite the leadership of head coach Brandon Staley and the talent of Herbert, the team has faced difficulties. This is particularly true in their defensive play.

In terms of statistics, the Chargers have faced challenges in various aspects of their game. Their total offensive yards and passing yards have been respectable, but their rushing game has been less effective. The team's defensive performance, especially against the run, has been a significant area of concern. Despite these struggles, the Chargers have shown resilience. Unfortunately, losing Herbert is likely too big a blow to their postseason aspirations. As they approach the latter part of the season, they will be looking to address their weaknesses and finish the 2023 campaign on a positive note.

Here are our bold predictions for the Los Angeles Chargers as they face the Las Vegas Raiders in the Week 15 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Effective Easton?

With Justin Herbert sidelined due to a season-ending surgery on his finger, Easton Stick is set to take the reins as the Chargers' starting quarterback. Following Herbert's late second-quarter injury, Stick saw his first action of the season this past Sunday. Despite being in his fifth season with the Chargers, Stick's playing time has been limited to just two career appearances. In his 38 career regular-season snaps, he has completed 14 of 25 pass attempts for 183 yards, without any touchdowns or interceptions. As a relatively unknown commodity, Stick's performance in the final four games of the regular season will be closely watched. During a more extensive sample in three preseason games, Stick completed 44 of 73 passes (60.2 percent) for 5.2 yards per attempt. He currently has a 1:2 TD:INT ratio. That's not good, though he has showcased some running ability with 11 carries for 82 yards. He should be respectable but not incredible in Week 15.

Palmer's Return

We cannot wait to see the return of Joshua Palmer from the injured reserve in Week 15. Take note that he missed the past six games due to a knee injury. With Stick at the helm for the remainder of the season, questions arise about the trustworthiness of Palmer and even rookie Quentin Johnston. Palmer, who had at least seven targets in four of his past five games before getting injured, should become a primary target for Stick. Meanwhile, Johnston has shown improvement in recent games. However, the potential limitations in quarterback play due to Herbert's injury may cap their ceilings. We hope that Palmer's connection with Stick will be more reliable than it was with Herbert. Let's see if that happens on the field.

Ekeler Shines

Against the Broncos, Austin Ekeler showcased his versatility by carrying the ball 10 times for 51 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he proved his effectiveness as a receiver. He hauled in five of his seven targets for 49 yards. Sure, the Chargers faced adversity with Justin Herbert's second-quarter exit due to a finger injury. However, Ekeler's performance remained consistent. With Herbert out, we expect a bit more action for the Chargers' ground game. This means more touches for Ekeler & Co. We have him going over 120 total yards from scrimmage here.

Chargers Fail to Recover

Coming off defeats last week both the Chargers and Raiders find themselves at the bottom of the division standings. They are slipping further away from playoff contention. In their Week 4 encounter, the Chargers secured a 24-17 victory over the Raiders, with Herbert contributing three total touchdowns. However, with Aidan O'Connell making his first NFL start for the Raiders due to an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, the dynamics have shifted. Ditto with Stick replacing Herbert as the starter in Los Angeles.

Justin Herbert's season-ending injury prompts uncertainties about the future of guys like coach Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. The team now faces considerable challenges in a short week, casting doubts on their performance in Las Vegas. We think the Raiders will prove to be the better team here. They will boot the Chargers from outright playoff contention.

Looking Ahead

The Los Angeles Chargers must navigate the remainder of the season without their star quarterback. As they prepare to face the Raiders in a critical matchup, the resilience of players like Austin Ekeler and the adaptability of the team in the face of adversity will be crucial. The uncertainties surrounding Herbert's absence and the team's overall performance add an extra layer of intrigue to this Thursday Night Football clash. Chargers fans and football enthusiasts alike will be watching closely to see how the team responds and if they can overcome the challenges that have defined their season.