Raiders might trade former 1st-rounder following Patriots’ game

Las Vegas Raiders 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood could be on the chopping block.

After Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that the Raiders could release or trade the former Alabama offensive lineman, a second report seemingly confirmed that Leatherwood could be on his way out of Sin City, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Raiders are keeping their options open, though, per Fowler. If Leatherwood impresses team officials in Las Vegas’ final preseason game against the New England Patriots then they could decide to retain the 17th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Fowler believes teams are keeping an eye on whether Leatherwood will hit the trade or free-agent market.

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels still has plenty of uncertainty on the offensive line, so, although the reports seem like Leatherwood’s days in silver and black are numbered, he could potentially earn a roster spot, or even a starting position on the line.

Alex Leatherwood has struggled mightily since joining the Raiders. He doesn’t have a defined position as he’s bounced between guard and tackle. He could use a change of scenery, perhaps in Texas. The Dallas Cowboys are in desperate need of offensive line help after their star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a potentially season-ending injury in practice earlier this week.

Following the release of Kenyan Drake, Leatherwood could be the next Mike Mayock-Jon Gruden acquisition on the way out. We’ll know soon as NFL teams must cut down to the 53-man roster limit on Saturday, Aug. 20.