Raiders: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have not been very successful at the NFL Draft in recent years. Most of the team’s recent draft picks have either flamed out or left the team very quickly. The most obvious example is the Raiders’ 2020 draft, as the team has already moved on from its top five picks.

The Bryan Edwards trade means the first five picks in the #Raiders' 2020 draft are all gone: 1. WR Henry Ruggs III (released) 1b. CB Damon Arnette (released) 3. WR Lynn Bowden Jr. (traded) 3b. WR Bryan Edwards (traded) 3c. S Tanner Muse (released) — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 13, 2022

Vegas’ recent drafting hasn’t been all bad, though. In 2019, the Raiders drafted three key contributors in Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Hunter Renfrow. Landing that many stars in one draft, especially two in the later rounds, is pretty impressive.

Vegas hired a new general manager, Dave Ziegler, and head coach, Josh McDaniels, this offseason. While their 2022 draft class is still a mystery, fans have hope that the new regime will bring more successful drafting in the future.

The 2022 season may be just around the corner, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to next year’s draft. Vegas has clear needs on its roster, and these prospects could help them address those needs.

NFL Draft prospects Raiders fans must watch

3. Jaquelin Roy

The Raiders have a great edge rushing duo with Crosby and Chandler Jones. Crosby had eight sacks last season, while Jones had 10.5 with Arizona. With the new free agency pickup, Vegas is more than happy on the edge.

Instead, the Raiders’ weakness is on the interior of the defensive line. Bilal Nichols, one of Vegas’ starting defensive tackles, had a decent 2021 season with 51 tackles and three sacks. However, Andrew Billings, the other tackle, had just one tackle on the entire year.

Let’s assume that Vegas’ first-round pick will be in the 15-20 range. In that range, Roy should be the best defensive tackle remaining.

The junior is in line for a breakout season with LSU in 2022. He had just 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season, but only started in one game. Still, he has impressed enough to earn the third-highest career pass-rush grade by any LSU defender since PFF started tracking the stat.

LSU defenders with the highest career pass rush grades 🐯 Arden Key: 90.1

🐯 Devin White: 87.2

🐯 Jaquelin Roy: 85.7 pic.twitter.com/zTE1rqaQWA — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 15, 2022

Roy will step in as a full-time starter with the Tigers this season. If he can maintain his production with a greater workload, Vegas would be happy to select him in 2023.

2. Peter Skoronski

The Raiders’ offensive line was less than stellar in 2021. PFF ranked Vegas’ unit as the fifth-worst unit in the entire league last season. Left tackle Kolton Miller was strong with an 84.2 grade, but the other four lineman finished with a grade under 65.

A talented lineman such as Skoronski would greatly help Derek Carr and company. The junior filled in for Rashawn Slater, another first-round pick, and Northwestern’s offense didn’t miss a beat. Skoronski has earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Second team in both seasons with the Wildcats.

Skoronski is a bit undersized for a lineman at 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds. However, he makes up for that with his combination of athleticism and ferocity up front. Vegas would massively improve their offensive line by adding Skoronski in April.

1. Eli Ricks

The Raiders’ pass defense was solid last season, ranking thirteenth in the league with 222.9 passing yards allowed per game. Nate Hobbs, Johnathan Abram and new addition Rock Ya-Sin highlight a quietly-strong unit. However, the group still lacks a true star.

Ricks could be just that if Vegas takes a flier on him in April. The former LSU cornerback instantly made an impact, posting four picks and five passes defended as a freshman in 2020. Following the season, he earned third-team All-American honors.

An injury cut Ricks’ 2021 season short, and he was one of many Tigers to leave after the team’s coaching change. He joined Nick Saban at division-rival Alabama, and figures to have a bounce-back campaign in 2022. He is already receiving top-10 hype in the draft and a strong season would only boost his stock.

The Raiders likely won’t be bad enough to take Ricks at his projected draft position. However, they should absolutely take him if they have the chance, even if it means trading up.