The Las Vegas Raiders have a ton of positive momentum heading into the 2024 campaign. They ended the 2023 season with a 5-5 record after firing Josh McDaniels and replacing him with interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They slapped the interim tag off Pierce's title and agreed with him on a long-term deal to make him the full-time man in charge. But the Raiders didn't stop making moves there. They also made a series of signings in free agency, including bringing in the likes of Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II.

But the acquisitions won't stop there with Las Vegas. The Raiders still have the 2024 NFL Draft next month at their disposal to continue adding to their rising roster. They will have plenty of options to choose from with their 13th overall selection. Players like Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and Alabama's JC Latham should be at the top of the Raiders' draft board.

JJ McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

The player getting the most steam at the top of the draft is Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Perhaps this is all a big smokescreen, but talk of McCarthy going inside the top five of the 2024 draft is continuing to grow rampant. Pierce himself added fuel to that fire in a recent interview.

Suppose the hype ends up manifesting itself in April. In that case, McCarthy won't be available for the Raiders with the 13th overall pick, especially if he lasts to the Minnesota Vikings with their 11th overall selection. The Raiders would have to trade up to the top of the draft and outbid other interested parties like the Vikings in order to position themselves to select him. But, with Pierce's comments earlier this week, that possibility at least exists. So keep an eye on the Raiders and a possible move up the draft board.

Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington

If the Raiders don't make a trade to acquire a quarterback, perhaps they can sit still and find one at 13th overall. Should they pursue that route, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. could ultimately be their target. Penix Jr. was nothing short of spectacular during his final two collegiate seasons in Seattle. He put up much more gaudy stats than McCarthy, totaling 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns in that span. That includes two consecutive seasons with at least 4,500 yards. The last FBS quarterback to do that was someone named Patrick Mahomes.

Penix Jr. did have the benefit of playing alongside three NFL-caliber wide receivers and in a system conducive to prolific passing performances, but he was not the product of those circumstances either. He helped make Washington's offense as dynamic as it was. His play against the University of Texas in the College Football Playoff was one of the best performances anyone can find from a quarterback in this year's class.

The Raiders already have a star receiver in Davante Adams and another solid one in Jakobi Meyers. They could sit him for a bit and have him learn the NFL ropes from Minshew II too. It's a good situation to be in for a quarterback. The Raiders would benefit if it were Penix Jr. who landed there.

JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

The Raiders don't have to go with a quarterback at 13 overall, however. They could also stand to bolstering their offensive line. Las Vegas has a vacancy at right tackle and could fill that void with Alabama's JC Latham. They'd be getting one of the best offensive linemen in this year's class if that's the route they chose.

Mel Kiper Jr. had the Raiders taking Latham in his latest mock draft. With Thayer Munford Jr. poised to be Las Vegas' right tackle at the moment, that move would make a lot of sense. Latham can step in, play right away, and immediately boost the Raiders' offensive line.