The Las Vegas Raiders have a ton of positive momentum heading into the 2024 campaign. They ended the 2023 season with a 5-5 record after firing Josh McDaniels and replacing him with interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They slapped the interim tag off Pierce's title and agreed with him on a long-term deal to make him the full-time man in charge. But the Raiders didn't stop making moves there. They also made a series of signings in free agency, including bringing in the likes of Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II.
But the acquisitions won't stop there with Las Vegas. The Raiders still have the 2024 NFL Draft next month at their disposal to continue adding to their rising roster. They will have plenty of options to choose from with their 13th overall selection. Players like Michigan's JJ McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., and Alabama's JC Latham should be at the top of the Raiders' draft board.
*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
JJ McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan
The player getting the most steam at the top of the draft is Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Perhaps this is all a big smokescreen, but talk of McCarthy going inside the top five of the 2024 draft is continuing to grow rampant. Pierce himself added fuel to that fire in a recent interview.
Antonio Pierce has Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy in his top 3 QBs of the 2024 class:
"You’re talking about a National Champ, a winner. So I don't know how he's not in the top three, if you want to be honest."
pic.twitter.com/mhKKIpjgwj
— SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 25, 2024
Suppose the hype ends up manifesting itself in April. In that case, McCarthy won't be available for the Raiders with the 13th overall pick, especially if he lasts to the Minnesota Vikings with their 11th overall selection. The Raiders would have to trade up to the top of the draft and outbid other interested parties like the Vikings in order to position themselves to select him. But, with Pierce's comments earlier this week, that possibility at least exists. So keep an eye on the Raiders and a possible move up the draft board.
Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington
If the Raiders don't make a trade to acquire a quarterback, perhaps they can sit still and find one at 13th overall. Should they pursue that route, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. could ultimately be their target. Penix Jr. was nothing short of spectacular during his final two collegiate seasons in Seattle. He put up much more gaudy stats than McCarthy, totaling 9,544 yards and 67 touchdowns in that span. That includes two consecutive seasons with at least 4,500 yards. The last FBS quarterback to do that was someone named Patrick Mahomes.
Michael Penix Jr. 🤝 Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/iAnIcszSDH
— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 2, 2024
Penix Jr. did have the benefit of playing alongside three NFL-caliber wide receivers and in a system conducive to prolific passing performances, but he was not the product of those circumstances either. He helped make Washington's offense as dynamic as it was. His play against the University of Texas in the College Football Playoff was one of the best performances anyone can find from a quarterback in this year's class.
Michael Penix vs. Texas was a laser light show. Unloading javelin after javelin downfield, while showing off fantastic poise and pocket-manipulation. ELITE performance. pic.twitter.com/3wKuDymYmQ
— Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) January 4, 2024
The Raiders already have a star receiver in Davante Adams and another solid one in Jakobi Meyers. They could sit him for a bit and have him learn the NFL ropes from Minshew II too. It's a good situation to be in for a quarterback. The Raiders would benefit if it were Penix Jr. who landed there.
JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
The Raiders don't have to go with a quarterback at 13 overall, however. They could also stand to bolstering their offensive line. Las Vegas has a vacancy at right tackle and could fill that void with Alabama's JC Latham. They'd be getting one of the best offensive linemen in this year's class if that's the route they chose.
Alabama OT JC Latham in 2023 (957 snaps):
2 sacks allowed
14 pressures allowed
81.9 PFF Grade
A realistic option for the #Titans in the first round if they trade back… pic.twitter.com/ZdChEd761I
— SharmSports (@dsharma13sc) March 22, 2024
Mel Kiper Jr. had the Raiders taking Latham in his latest mock draft. With Thayer Munford Jr. poised to be Las Vegas' right tackle at the moment, that move would make a lot of sense. Latham can step in, play right away, and immediately boost the Raiders' offensive line.