Raiders’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders had a big offseason. As a result, there are some big expectations for the team heading into the season. They somehow evaded several serious roadblocks during the 2021 campaign to earn the fifth seed in the AFC, which was more than anyone could have reasonably expected from them given what they experienced during the season.

With the moves the Raiders have made this offseason, their expectations are heightened. They made it to the postseason last year with a fairly beat up roster, and now that they have seriously beefed up both sides of the ball, they should be able to do even more damage. The problem is that they play in a packed AFC West, which may hurt their ability to earn a good playoff spot.

In order for the Raiders to reach the lofty expectations the rest of the NFL has for them, they are going to need some of their new star players to perform right away. That’s why their newest wide receiver is their biggest X-factor heading into the 2022 season, and whether or not he is able to produce in his first season with the team could determine how far the Raiders go this season.

Raiders X-factor: Davante Adams

The Raiders swung one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they traded for Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams had emerged as arguably the best all-around wide receiver in the game over the past two seasons, and there really aren’t any weaknesses in his game. And now he’s going to be the Raiders top target this upcoming season.

For the Raiders, this move gives Derek Carr a new top target after he spent most of the 2021 season working with a barren pass-catcher corps. Adams joins a group of Raiders playmakers that involves guys such as Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, and Josh Jacobs. That’s a much improved cast from last season, especially considering Waller wasn’t really himself for much of the previous season.

The addition of Adams will give Las Vegas the ability to take their offense to another level. He’s a dynamic pass catcher at all three levels of the field, and he can get open in the blink of an eye. Carr has never played with anybody as talented as Adams.

Placing such expectations on Adams could be an issue, though. He can change the dynamic of the Raiders offense if he produces, but he also could sink the offense if he fails to show up. Chances are he will show up, but how good he plays could determine how deep of a playoff run Las Vegas can make this season.

Adams is going to have to adapt to a new offense with a new quarterback after spending the first eight seasons of his career catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Adams and Carr have a working relationship given that they played together during college at Fresno State, but it’s clear the NFL is a different ballgame.

While Carr is a talented quarterback, nobody can dispute the fact that Rodgers is better than him. In a sense, Adams is taking a step back when it comes to the quarterback he’s working with. Adams and Rodgers were also among the most in sync wide receiver/quarterback duos in the league. Will this change impact Adams’ production for the Raiders?

The Raiders are hoping Adams’ addition will help them take the next step forward this season. But what happens if he falters? That group of playmakers listed above doesn’t look too different from the crew Carr had at his disposal last season. But if Adams plays up to his potential, it’s clear the Raiders offensive ceiling is limitless.

The expectations for Adams are huge, and rightfully so. He’s proven over the past two seasons that he’s arguably the best wide receiver in the game. In a way, he’s expected to be the savior of the Raiders offense.

For that reason, Adams is the team’s biggest X-factor heading into the 2022 season. How could he not be? He has the ability to change the dynamic of Las Vegas’ offense; whether he does or not will determine how successful Carr and the Raiders offense is.

Chances are Adams will produce. But if he regresses, or his relationship with Carr doesn’t work out as expected, the Raiders could be in some trouble. They are going to need Adams to be at his best in order to have a shot to win the extremely competitive AFC West. The Raiders made an unexpected postseason run last season; how far they go this season depends on Adams, making him the team’s biggest X-factor heading into the 2022 season.