Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants ‘another shot’ in NFL

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has broken his silence nearly a year after he was fired.

While speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club, the disgraced coach and broadcaster addressed the email controversy, saying he’s “ashamed” of what he said. He also confirmed he’d like “another shot” at coaching in the NFL.

“I’m not going to say anything but honest things here,” Gruden said. “I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails. And I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I’ve got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot.”

Even though the football coaching community is a tight-knit group, there’s very little chance that Gruden will get another chance in the NFL. Perhaps, he’ll try and return to broadcasting. Don’t count ESPN, who recently inked Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to broadcast “Monday Night Football.”

“There’s a lot of misunderstanding out there right now,” Gruden added. “What you read. What you hear. What you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job. I don’t even wanna watch the channel anymore. Because I don’t believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch.”

There’s surely more to come as Jon Gruden continues to fight his way back to the NFL.