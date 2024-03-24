With the NFL offseason in full swing, the Los Angeles Rams can enhance their roster in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. They are fresh off a promising 10-7 season that concluded with a heart-wrenching Wild Card round defeat. Now, the Rams are determined to fortify their position as contenders for the coming 2024 season.
Los Angeles Rams' 2023 Season Recap
The Rams defied expectations last season. They rebounded from offseason losses to secure a surprising Wild Card playoff berth. Despite winning only five games the previous year, they notched 10 victories in a remarkable turnaround. Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay, the Rams showcased resilience and talent. That's despite their postseason run ending in a narrow defeat to the Detroit Lions. Instead of a rebuild, 2023 hinted at a new era of success. It set the stage for further improvement in 2024 under McVay and general manager Les Snead.
Draft Context
Despite notable acquisitions during NFL free agency, the Rams face challenges following the retirement of Aaron Donald and remaining team needs. Recall that these acquisitions included guard Jonah Jackson, safety Kamren Curl, and cornerback Darious Williams.
Sure, efforts were made to retain key players like guard Kevin Dotson and wideout Demarcus Robinson. However, the Rams also reinforced their roster with significant additions. These were aimed at shoring up their pass defense. Take note that they ranked 20th overall last season in that aspect. With the inclusion of Williams and Curl, as well as the addition of Jackson to an already formidable offensive line, the Rams are poised to field a potent rushing attack. They can also establish one of the league's most balanced offenses.
Here we will look at the possible first three draft picks for the Los Angeles Rams at the 2024 NFL Draft.
Round 1, Pick No. 19 – Byron Murphy, DT, Texas Longhorns
Following the departure of Donald, the Rams confront a significant void in the heart of their defense. Enter Byron Murphy II. He is a standout defensive tackle from the Texas Longhorns and arguably the premier talent at his position in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Murphy's athleticism is a standout feature. This is underscored by an impressive pre-draft Relative Athletic Score of 8.95. His meteoric rise as a prospect during the offseason is testament to his potential impact.
Murphy's on-field performance further solidifies his standing as a top prospect. In his final collegiate season, he led all defensive tackles in Pro Football Focus' pass-rushing grade (91.5). He also boasted a remarkable 19.6 percent pass-rush win rate and tallied the fifth-most pressures (45) among his peers. He has drawn. comparisons to NFL stalwarts like Ed Oliver and Grady Jarrett. As such, Murphy promises to be a cornerstone player on the Rams' defensive front.
Round 2, Pick No. 52 – Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
Donald's retirement also highlights the urgency to bolster the Rams' pass rush. Despite ranking 14th in ESPN's pass-rush win rate last season, Donald's lost impact accentuates the need for reinforcements. At this point in the draft, the Rams should turn their focus to strengthening the front seven further.
Marshawn Kneeland may not be a household name in the 2024 NFL Draft discussion. However, his exceptional performance in the previous season warrants attention. Amassing 37 total pressures and boasting a 17.3 percent pass-rush win rate, Kneeland also notched 7.5 tackles for loss in just 10 games.
Despite being slightly undersized for his position at 6'3, Kneeland compensates with remarkable athleticism. His versatility and playing style make him a viable three-down player at the professional level. Yes, he may not possess the highest ceiling. That said, Kneeland offers the Rams an ideal complement to their edge-rushing arsenal.
A career-high 57 tackles to go with 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two safeties (all while being double-teamed)!
Congratulations to Marshawn Kneeland on being named Second Team All-MAC!#EAT #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/CdIX6qzfSC
— Western Michigan Football (@WMU_Football) November 29, 2023
Round 3, Pick No. 83 – Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Now, the focus shifts to addressing cornerback needs. Having said that, Max Melton emerges as a compelling option. He aligns with both the Rams' best player available approach and their roster requirements.
Sure, the return of Darious Williams bolsters the cornerback position immediately. However, Melton provides valuable flexibility. Standing at 6'0, Melton showcased versatility at Rutgers. He excelled on the perimeter while also demonstrating proficiency in slot coverage and even contributing in run support. His exceptional athleticism, coupled with consistent improvement throughout his college career, positions Melton as a candidate to make an immediate impact in the slot. He should develop into a reliable No. 2 cornerback for the Rams.
Looking Ahead
In conclusion, the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 NFL Draft with a clear focus on addressing key vacancies left by the retirement of Aaron Donald. With strategic selections in the first three rounds, the Rams can fortify their defensive line, enhance their pass rush, and shore up their secondary. We're talking about targeting top-tier talents like Byron Murphy II, Marshawn Kneeland, and Max Melton. These additions, coupled with the team's recent acquisitions in free agency, position the Rams to remain formidable contenders in 2024. As anticipation builds for the upcoming season, Rams fans will focus on Los Angeles as they seek to solidify their status among the league's elite for the coming season.