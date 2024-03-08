Coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams front office are getting busy as the NFL offseason hits its full stride. The team clearly wants to be back in Super Bowl contention while Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are still in peak form. All moves that they have carried out point to bringing back players who have already been accustomed to the system. This was seen when they extended Kevin Dotson and in one recent move involving Alaric Jackson.
The Rams are planning to place the franchise tender on Alaric Jackson, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While this does not guarantee that he stays with the team, it does give their front office a fighting chance once he enters free agency. The move allows the Rams to match any offer that the right tackle might get. His presence has been crucial at left tackle along with Tyron Smith. The offensive line got better at protecting Matthew Stafford as the season went by despite early struggles.
There is no official cost placed on the tender yet. But, rough estimates suggest that the Rams are leaning toward giving him the original round tender. That amount is valued at around $3.1 million. The team could also look toward replacing Jackson by signing a free agent or drafting a young offensive lineman.
He has proven his value to Sean McVay's system. Jackson has also gotten more sturdy over time. In the 2023 season, he started in 15 games for the Rams. This was a huge improvement from 2022 when he only clocked in six games as a starter. All of this will be taken into account as the front office assesses their options alongside the offers that other teams will give him.
Rams' offensive line contracts
With Kevin Dotson getting a final verdict from the Rams and Jackson also nearing one, only two prominent linemen have yet to get a decision. Joe Noteboom and Coleman Shelton both have not been on the receiving end of deals yet. Shelton's status when it comes to returning has been in the dark so far. Meanwhile, speculations have suggested that Noteboom is likely going to be released.