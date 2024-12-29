The Los Angeles Rams have watched other NFL teams pluck from the Sean McVay coaching tree lately. Former McVay assistants have become head coaches. Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O'Connell, and Raheem Morris come to mind.

But even other members of McVay's staff emerge as hot commodities for coordinator jobs. One such name surfaced Saturday before the home game against Arizona, per NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport.

“Interesting coaching note for tonight: Sean Desai, a two-time defensive coordinator, has been working with the Rams, mostly on offense with Sean McVay. He calls the scout team against the offense in practice and is expected to be a hot DC candidate in this coming cycle,” Rapoport posted on X.

Desai is helping lead a resurgent Rams defense. Los Angeles has surrendered less than 10 points the last two weeks. And since the bye week, L.A. has allowed more than 30 points only twice in the last 10 games.

Sean Desai would join fellow past Rams assistants in earning elevation

Anyone who's worked with McVay in any capacity has attracted NFL teams. Not just for future head coaching roles either.

Desai would follow the path of Jimmy Lake if hired as a 2025 defensive coordinator. Lake went from assistant head coach to Falcons' defensive coordinator in 2024. Lake has Atlanta ranking 15th against yards. Zac Robinson is another former Rams assistant who earned a coordinator job — as he's with Lake and Morris with the Falcons.

This wouldn't be the first time Desai takes over a defense in a coordinator role, though. Desai ran defenses before at two other stops.

He served as defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2021. The franchise never retained him after Matt Nagy got replaced by Matt Eberflus after the '21 campaign.

Desai then became the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles two years later. Matt Patricia replaced him during the season, however, in a decision made by head coach Nick Sirianni. Desai delivered the worst defense on third downs before his demotion.

The 41-year-old has since rebuilt himself through McVay and L.A. Desai has helped the Rams win their last four games while pursuing the NFC West title.