The Los Angeles Rams have turned into one of the NFC's top teams after a stellar playoff run last season. Despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round, the Rams demonstrated that they have one of the best teams on both sides of the ball.

Defender Derion Kendrick did not participate last season after recovering from a torn ACL. It was a shame that the injury happened as the young corner started 18 games over his first two seasons in Los Angeles. Four days ago, the Rams released Kendrick. Then again, on Tuesday, the Rams re-signed the 24-year-old to a new contract.

These types of moves are rare, when a player is released and then immediately added back to the roster. The details of the new contract are not yet released, but this move could mean a few different things. Instead of an extension, the team felt creating a new contract was the smarter plan, as he was set to become a free agent at the end of the season. According to Camdon DaSilva, the initial release saved 3.5 million in cap space. This could have effects for a future signing.

While Kendrick will likely play under a cheaper contract, the cornerback has plenty of time to bounce back from his injury and find his way back to becoming a starting cornerback for one of the NFC's top teams.

In his career, Kendrick has 92 tackles (77 solo) with one interception. He adds 14 pass deflections and one safety in his 32 career games.

Head coach Sean McVay is known for his offensive mind, but the Rams are close to having one of the top defenses in the NFL once again, post-Aaron Donald era. The team added DT Poona Ford from the Los Angeles Chargers. He, alongside Jared Verse, Byron Young, Kobie Turner, Darious Williams, and Ahkello Witherspoon, forms a strong defense.