The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make some noise this offseason as they try to maximize their championship window with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. Stafford will be back as the starter this fall after trade rumors surrounded him near the end of the regular season.

As long as Stafford and Sean McVay are in the building, the Rams are going to be very dangerous on offense. That is especially true after the team signed Davante Adams at wide receiver to pair with Puka Nacua. However, the defense is the big question mark, and that is the side that the Rams have to improve on this season.

On Friday, Los Angeles made a surprising move on that side of the ball. The Rams waived former starting cornerback Derion Kendrick, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Kendrick was a big part of their team in 2023 before missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

Article Continues Below

The former Clemson and Georgia standout played in all 17 games for the Rams in 2023 and made 12 starts, recording an interception and 10 pass breakups during that season. Provided that he has recovered from the injury and is healthy this offseason, he will be a hot candidate on the open market.

The decision to release Kendrick comes amid plenty of rumors surrounding former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who appears as if he is headed for a breakup with the Miami Dolphins. If Ramsey does get traded, the Rams are one team that would be a good fit for him. Clearing up a spot in the cornerback room with this move suggests that Los Angeles may be in the market for someone like Ramsey.

The cornerback spot has always been somewhat of a revolving door for the Rams since McVay took over, especially outside of Ramsey during his time there. While Los Angeles hit on a pair of front seven draft picks last year in Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, it is still looking for that consistency that other teams have at that spot.