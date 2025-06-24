The Los Angeles Rams know that the 2025 NFL season will be important for the future of the franchise. The Rams nearly made the NFC Championship in 2024, but lost a very close game against the Eagles. Now that the Rams have Matthew Stafford back on a reworked contract, they understand that they need to have some playoff success ASAP.

The Rams have attacked the 2025 offseason with that sense of urgency in mind.

LA made two big additions during free agency, one on each side of the ball. They brought in veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, who should be an excellent complement to Puka Nacua. It will also help make up for the loss of Cooper Kupp, who the team released earlier this offseason.

The Rams also added nose tackle Poona Ford on a three-year contract, adding an anchor on the defensive line.

The only puzzling move from the Rams this offseason was trading out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. LA allowed Atlanta to move back up into the first to grab edge rusher James Pearce Jr. This gave the Rams a better return that most experts expected them to receive in a trade down. The easiest explanation for this trade is that it was a hedge against the Rams failing to succeed during the 2025 season.

Regardless, the Rams still added some great rookies in the later rounds, including running back Jarquez Hunter, edge rusher Josiah Stewart, and tight end Terrance Ferguson.

LA should be applauded for all of the hard work they put in this offseason. But they should not delude themselves into thinking that task is complete.

The Rams still have a few holes on the roster that need to be filled in before the start of the start of training camp.

Below we will explore one roster move the Rams need to make before the beginning of training camp in July.

Should the Rams sign Rasul Douglas, Stephon Gilmore instead of trading for Jalen Ramsey?

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey has been connected to the Rams for the past few months.

Miami announced their intention to trade Ramsey before the 2025 NFL Draft. Rumors have swirled about a return to LA over the past two months, and for good reason.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has been open about the possibility, speaking about it during multiple interviews. LA also has a huge need at cornerback, especially a starter who could be the team's CB1, so Ramsey seems like the perfect fit.

Unfortunately, I think that is a pipe dream.

Ramsey is expensive and would require the Rams to trade away significant assets to acquire him. The Rams need help, but they probably cannot afford him.

But that does not mean the Rams should stop looking for a new cornerback. In fact, there are a number of established veterans they should consider adding before training camp.

Stephon Gilmore has to be at the top of the list. The legendary cornerback may not be the lockdown player he was during his prime years. That said, he still has plenty of juice left in the tank and could be a useful piece for a contender like LA.

Gilmore has signed one-year “mercenary” contracts over the past four seasons, spending time with a different team each year.

LA needs to eventually find a long-term solution at cornerback, but someone like Gilmore could do just fine for one season. Gilmore could work well next to Darious Williams and Akhello Witherspoon on the outside.

There's also Rasul Douglas.

Douglas is a bit of a different proposition, as he plays his best ball out of the slot. The Rams already have Quentin Lake as a slot cornerback, so the fit is not as seamless as with Gilmore.

That said, slot cornerbacks are more valuable than ever before in the modern NFL. LA needs help at cornerback, but it is quite optimistic to assume they could get a CB1 off the street so to speak. That's part of what's exciting about Gilmore as a player.

But the Rams could also benefit greatly from simply adding depth with someone like Douglas.

Can the Rams get by without a prototypical CB1 in 2025?

I believe that the Rams need to be realistic about what their needs are ahead of training camp.

There is an argument to be made in either direction about whether LA needs a legit starting cornerback, or simply more bodies at the position.

If the Rams feel the need to get a prototypical starting cornerback, I think Stephon Gilmore is an excellent option. His veteran leadership could be an asset on the field, and his experience could help him master McVay's defensive system sooner rather than later.

However, there is something to be said for adding a playmaker like Rasul Douglas.

Douglas has logged 14 interceptions over the past five season, though he didn't manage any in 2024.

Realistically, the Rams aren't limited between these two players. But I feel they give a good representation of the different types of player the Rams could choose to pursue.

It will be interesting to see how LA attacks the cornerback position throughout the rest of the offseason.