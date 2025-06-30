The Los Angeles Rams are about to be in an interesting predicament with their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Although 37 years old, he still plays at an elite level. However, the team around Stafford continues to get younger. One of the biggest questions surrounding the Rams continues to be how long Stafford will be in Los Angeles. He initially looked for a trade but decided to stay with the Rams.

ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller did a write-up on early predictions for the 2026 NFL Draft and which prospects make sense to go where. In it, Miller predicted that the Rams would draft Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and get ready for a succession plan surrounding Stafford.

Miller elaborated on his reasoning: “With Matthew Stafford entering his age-37 season, this would be a good spot for the Rams to pick his eventual successor. Allar is a big-armed quarterback with good mobility for his size (6-foot-5, 238 pounds), but he hasn't quite put it all together. He has the arm to make any throw and can escape crowded pockets, but goes through cold stretches where his decision-making and accuracy drop off. His development in 2024, in which he increased his completion percentage from 59.9% to 66.5%, is encouraging and suggests that more improvement is coming.”

Allar had a rough start to his college football career. Still, his improvement in completion percentage from 59.9% to 66.5% shows that he can learn and develop and will only improve this upcoming season with the Nittany Lions.

The Ohio native's size and skill set have NFL scouts salivating over his potential. He is 6 feet 5 inches and weighs 238 pounds. Despite the Nittany Lions missing depth out wide, Allar still had a great season.

Last season, he had 3,327 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 77.5 quarterback rating. Penn State reached the College Football Playoff Semifinals before falling to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.

Sean McVay has been waffling about retiring on his own, so it remains to be seen if he will help develop a new quarterback post-Stafford. However, if he did, drafting Drew Allar would be a great way to reset the offense and ensure there's no significant drop-off for this offense.

We are far from the 2026 NFL Draft, but if Allar is available for the Rams, taking him would not be the worst decision. Planning for the post-Stafford era should be at the top of Los Angeles's list of concerns.