Bobby Wagner’s savage Cooper Rush statement before Rams-Cowboys matchup

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys in a pivotal NFC matchup. The Cowboys have won three games in a row with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm. Apparently Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner isn’t a believer. Speaking to the media Friday, Wagner had dropped some comments that are sure to find its way on the bulletin board.

Wagner was asked out facing Rush and how he has done facing the blitz so far. “Just because a guy has been good against the blitz so far, doesn’t mean he’ll be good Sunday,” said Wagner, via the NFL Network’s Kayla Burton.

Only the Packers, Lions, Cardinals and Giants blitz more than the Rams this season. Los Angeles has blitzed on 31.3 percent of their defensive snaps. Despite that, the Rams are among the worst in the NFL at getting pressures and hurries on opposing quarterbacks. They are also tied for the second fewest sacks in the league with just seven through four weeks.

Clearly, the loss of Von Miller has impacted the Rams pass rush. Wagner was expected to make up for some of that loss. He has two of the team’s seven sacks. But the lack of a consistent pass rush has allowed opposing offensive lines to double team Aaron Donald seemingly every play. That has somewhat negated his impact on the game.

Rush has done an excellent job this year taking care of the football. He has thrown for 737 yards, four touchdowns without an interception. If the Rams want to change that Sunday, Bobby Wagner and the defense will need to find a way to get to him.