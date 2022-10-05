NFL Twitter went bonkers after seeing Los Angeles Rams veteran Bobby Wagner take out a protester who ran onto the field on Monday night in LA’s Week 4 clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Apparently, the said fan decided to file a police report against Wagner for tackling him as he ran through Levi’s Stadium with his pink smoke bomb in tow.

For his part, Wagner said after the game that his only intention was to help security. The game obviously wouldn’t be able to continue with the fan still on the field, so when the protester came close to the Rams bench, Wagner just knew that he had to spring into action.

On Thursday, Wagner was asked to share his thoughts on reports pertaining to the fan filing a police report. At this point, it is clear that Wagner isn’t sweating the charges one bit (via Kayla Burton of the NFL Network):

“I mean I am aware of it,” Wagner said. “… I’m more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him.”

#Rams LB Bobby Wagner on tackling the fan who ran on the field during Monday night's game, then filed a police report… "I mean I am aware of it…I'm more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him." — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) October 5, 2022

Apparently, the fan is claiming “blatant assault” over Wagner’s tackle. To be fair, the six-time All-Pro linebacker did seem to unleash his full strength on the fan in what was a nasty-looking hit. The supporter did not know what hit him:

Did the guy dressed in all black at the top of the screen blow his ACL?? pic.twitter.com/4YZewOINuI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2022

Rams head coach Sean McVay also spoke about the incident, and it is clear that he and the entire organization are backing their player in this issue:

“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner,” McVay said. “I don’t think anybody would disagree.”

"I think that we all know where Bobby's intentions were, and I support Bobby Wagner. I don't think anybody would disagree." –Rams coach Sean McVay on the Monday night protester subdued by Bobby Wagner filing a police report yesterday — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 5, 2022

Police report or no police report, I’m pretty sure Bobby Wagner would do it all over again if he were put in a similar situation in the future. Why wouldn’t he?