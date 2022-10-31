Cooper Kupp injury update will make Rams fans breathe a sigh of relief

The Los Angeles Rams recent struggles continued in Week 8, as they suffered their second loss to the San Francisco 49ers this season. Making matters even worse, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury late in the game, causing the Rams fan base to freak out at the possibility of being without Kupp moving forward. Luckily, it looks like his latest injury update is good news for the Rams.

Cooper Kupp injury update

Kupp suffered the injury in garbage time of the Rams 31-14 loss to the 49ers, which was a crushing way to lose their top offensive player. Despite the initial concern, Kupp has been ruled as day-to-day with his injury, which gives him a very good shot at suiting up for the Rams in their Week 9 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,

From NFL Now: #Rams WR Cooper Kupp is expected to be day-to-day with his ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/Omk9aoMmrI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

Saying that this is good news for the Rams would be putting it lightly. Kupp has easily been Los Angeles’ top offensive player this season, and losing him for any stretch of action would be catastrophic. While being day-to-day doesn’t necessarily mean he will suit up in Week 9, it looks like he has a shot, which is very encouraging for the Rams.

The Rams now have to focus on getting everyone around Kupp to figure out how to get going, because he has largely been the only source of offense for L.A. this season. Having Kupp on the field could be the difference between bouncing back in Week 9 against a similarly struggling Buccaneers team, or watching things go from bad to worse with another loss. Kupp isn’t a guarantee to play, but this is encouraging nonetheless for the Rams and their fans.