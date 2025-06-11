The Los Angeles Rams feature talent not earning much praise ahead of 2025. Yet their 2024 production speaks to growth and breakout for this fall.

L.A. won't be a team reliant on Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp moving forward — also known as the “Nine and Dime” connection. Nor will they even need to place a heavy shoulder load on Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Not with these sleepers also on board.

The scouting department discovered some gems here, then allowed general manager Les Snead to lure them in. Head coach Sean McVay also watched these guys blossom over the years or climb the two-deep roster.

These three underrated sleepers are ready to break out inside the “Rams House.”

Kamren Kinchens is on Rams sleeper watch

Jalen Ramsey could return to rearrange the secondary. Even Jaire Alexander rises as a popular option, per CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin.

But the Rams witnessed Kamren Kinchens' breakout quietly on a stout defense. The '24 rookie stunningly led L.A. with four interceptions. He even took a 103-yard interception back to the end zone — the longest INT return last season.

Ramsey won't see the football much if he gets brought back. Too many quarterbacks respect Ramsey enough to avoid testing him all game. Alexander likely won't be tested if Snead decides to sign him. That'll mean more passes directed toward Kinchens.

But even if one or the other isn't lured in, Kinchens proved he's equipped with some of the best hands in the L.A. secondary. He's valuable in coverage too, proven by allowing two catches or less his side in seven games.

Snead, McVay, and the Rams have a rising third-round gem on their hands out of the past Miami Hurricanes star.

Bryon Young is 1 more underrated Rams sleeper

Face it, Jared Verse commands the attention in the edge room as a past first-rounder and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse also gets camera time, including with Rams legend Aaron Donald.

Byron Young is the less heralded prospect. Earning him sleeper status here.

The former third-rounder has piled 20 career tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks in his first two league campaigns. He even delivered a new personal-best of 12 TFLs. The Rams know how to unleash him on unorthodox stunts that confuse quarterbacks.

Verse will surface as the one Rams defender to account for in pass protection — like Donald in his time in L.A. There's also Kobie Turner inside to account for. The door swings open for Young to secretly add to his sack totals — and go after his first double-digit sack season.

Alaric Jackson is Pro Bowl caliber on Rams

There's a reason the Rams haven't dipped to the draft or free agency to find the replacement for Andrew Whitworth. Alaric Jackson was there all along.

He grew into his blindside protector role. Jackson allowed just one sack on 1,026 pass blocking attempts in 2023 per Pro Football Focus. He gave up three sacks last year — but ended '24 producing zero sacks in his last nine games including playoffs.

Continued pass blocking dominance will lead to his first Pro Bowl. Jackson will be even more motivated thanks to the three-year, $57 million contract he signed in February. He's capable of becoming the Rams' next Pro Bowl lineman.