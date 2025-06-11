New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers almost donned a different jersey this season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that the team seriously contemplated bringing in the veteran quarterback during the offseason, especially if they couldn’t strike a deal with Matthew Stafford. In a chat with NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football, McVay admitted that Rodgers was definitely on their radar as a backup plan while Stafford was weighing his options.

McVay had nothing but praise for Rodgers, highlighting not just his impressive skills but also his mindset.

“I have a ton of respect for the body of work,” McVay shared. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Aaron and having conversations about football and life.”

The coach explained that while the Rams were focused on keeping Stafford, they were ready to switch gears if necessary. The mutual respect between McVay and Rodgers added significant weight to what could have been a game-changing move in free agency.

The offseason kicked off with a bit of uncertainty for Los Angeles, as Stafford was allowed to explore interest from other teams. While the Rams were keen on keeping him, they also took a hard look at other possibilities, including the chance to snag Rodgers. McVay made it clear that their top priority was always to work something out with their current starter, but he acknowledged that Rodgers was “definitely a conversation and a possibility” if things didn’t pan out.

Stafford decided to stick around in Los Angeles after he and the Rams front office came to an agreement on a restructured contract. Initially, he was set to earn $58 million over the next two years, but now he’s looking at a whopping $84 million during that same period. This new deal not only cements his position as the franchise’s leader but also takes away the need to look for an outside replacement.

However, that didn’t stop the chatter about Rodgers’ future. The seasoned QB was without a team for several weeks as rumors flew around, including whispers that he wanted to team up again with wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams did eventually sign with the Rams on a two-year deal, but that happened after Stafford’s contract was wrapped up. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated reunion between Rodgers and Adams didn’t materialize.

Looking back on how the offseason played out, McVay shared his contentment with the Rams' current situation.

“I feel like we’re closer than ever,” he said about his relationship with Stafford. “Sometimes, when you have real conversations, you come out stronger.”

He also wished Rodgers well, acknowledging the excitement in Pittsburgh about his arrival and mentioning that he’s a fan of the quarterback.

While the Rams never officially made an offer to Rodgers, the fact that they seriously considered it shows just how unpredictable the offseason was—and how quickly things could have taken a different turn.