The Los Angeles Rams may go into the next season with some questions regarding their offensive line, as Alaric Jackson's status is in doubt, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Rams OT Alaric Jackson, a key member of the O-line who just signed an extension, is dealing with blood clots once again, per The Insiders. Similar to what he had in 2022. While the belief is he’ll play in 2025, there are still questions. That explains the DJ Humphries signing,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In February, Jackson and the Rams agreed to a three-year, $57 million deal, which included $35 million guaranteed. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before he agreed to a deal with the Rams earlier this year.

Jackson has been solid for the Rams' offensive line, and last season, he appeared in 14 games and started in all of them. He was rated as the No. 18 overall offensive tackle out of 81 qualifying players, according to ProFootball Focus.

In 2022, Jackson missed most of the season with blood clots. He started in six games, but missed the last nine games because of the blood clots. He returned in 2023 and was able to beat out Joe Noteboom for the starting left tackle job, which helped him get this big payday.

With uncertainty surrounding his status, it was a good move for the Rams to sign Humphries, and the hope is that things go well with Jackson. He still has time left before the season starts so he can recover, but blood clots are something that should be taken very seriously, as they can be life-threatening. There have been a few athletes throughout the past few years who have dealt with blood clots, and they've had to miss extended time to make sure they're at 100%