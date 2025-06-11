The Los Angeles Rams are ready to make another deep playoff run in 2025. LA cam very close to making the NFC Championship in 2024, but were ultimately defeated by Philadelphia. Now the Rams are reloaded and ready to compete in the NFC West again this fall.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams took a shot at his former team, the Raiders, during an interview at mandatory minicamp.

“I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building,” Adams said per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. “And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this.”

Adams spent just over two seasons with the Raiders after forcing his way out of Green Bay. He signed a two-year, $46 million contract with the Rams during NFL free agency in March.

Meanwhile, Adams compared the Rams' facility to a “college-type camaraderie” and pointed out the connection between players in different position groups.

“It's just about ball. It's no other B.S.,” Adams said. “And [they've] got a really good quarterback in here. Got a really good, young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So, just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they're still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I'm in the right place.”

Davante Adams has enjoyed getting to know Rams head coach Sean McVay

Adams sounds like he has found a new home with the Rams.

Adams shared that McVay heavily recruited him during the offseason. He is pleased to have gotten to know McVay better over the past few months.

“You can see why he's had so much success and why everybody kind of looks at him and looks to him the way that they do in this building,” Adams said about his head coach. “And before I even got a chance to really get together with a lot of these guys, I'd heard some of the feelings and sentiments from different players about him, and I don't think I've ever seen any uniformity toward any individual ever in the past before that.”

Adams believes that McVay lives up to the hype.

“And getting to know him now, it just kind of backs it up footballwise and him as a person,” Adams So, when your leader is that way and it makes it easy to come to work, it just makes the whole thing a lot more fun.”

Rams fans have plenty of reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 NFL season.