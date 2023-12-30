The Los Angeles Rams are feeding off of the infectious energy of Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams' first two years as a professional football player have been injury-plagued to say the least. One sprained ankle here, a broken foot there, another sprained ankle just for good measure, two stints on the IR, and bam, Williams is suddenly just two weeks away from finishing his second NFL season. But one health setback after another hasn't zapped Williams' energetic spirit, and all throughout the building, the Rams are taking notice and following his lead.

“He’s not naïve to the fact too that his energy just being out there, it’s uplifting to people.It’s uplifting to his teammates, to me, to his coaches,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. McVay continued, saying, “No doubt, we’re different when he plays,” McVay said. “I mean, you just look at it. I mean, now there’s enough inventory and the energy, the production, just the overall work ethic.”

Sean McVay wasn't the only person within the Rams organization who lauded Kyren Williams' energy and work ethic. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been in the NFL for a decade and a half, sees something different in Williams too.

“He brings great energy to our offense, great energy to our team, and obviously a guy that can kind of do all of it — which is rare these days,” Stafford said.

The only person who had a quote that puts Kyren Williams in a brighter light than those of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford was one that came from Williams himself.

“I am gonna show you guys who I really am, I (want to be) the most loyal teammate you have. I will go to war for you,” Williams told Rodrigue. “Being able to put that energy out there — I don’t need it back, but I still feel it back because of the joy that we all have playing together.”

There's plenty of joy and good vibes in LA right now for a Rams team that was projected to be among the worst in the NFL before the season began. But now, with two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Rams are sitting at 8-7 and firmly in the mix for a Wild Card berth. And Kyren Williams is a huge reason why.

In only eleven games, Williams is 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards, trailing only 49ers MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey. Williams has contributed 12 total touchdowns for a Los Angeles Rams offense that is 9th in the NFL in scoring.