Amidst a tight MVP race between 49ers stars Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, the former had high praise for the latter.

It's rare for a team to have two legitimates MVP frontrunners. This season, though, the San Francisco 49ers have two contenders with great arguments to win MVP. We're talking, of course, about QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey. Both players have been playing excellent football and helping lead San Francisco to the best record in the NFL.

There's a lot of debate as to which player actually deserves the award. Brock Purdy himself outlined the many reasons why Christian McCaffrey deserves the MVP award, per Mike Florio.

““He does it all,” Purdy told reporters. “I think he’s the reason why our pass game and our play-action pass and all that kind of stuff opened up because he sort of sets the standard with the run game and then when we do pass the ball, he’s there in our play. He catches the ball, he makes guys miss, he can go up against safeties and linebackers and make them miss and stuff in the pass game. And then he scores touchdowns. His stats are crazy. So, he’s definitely a valued player and I think the most valued player.””

McCaffrey is perhaps the strongest non-QB MVP contender in ages. As Purdy mentioned, the 49ers RB's stats are just downright insane. McCaffrey currently has just over 1800 all-purpose yards this season, nearly 1300 of which are rushing yards. He also has 20 total touchdowns for the year. He's been the engine that drives the 49ers forward.

If McCaffrey is the engine, Purdy is the driver that keeps the whole thing humming along nicely. As the quarterback for the best team in the league, Purdy will naturally get MVP consideration. It's not like the 49ers QB is a slouch: Purdy is set to throw for 4000 yards this season with a ridiculous 4.1 TD-INT ratio (29 TDs to 7 INTs). However, his argument is admittedly flimsier than other QBs that have won the award.

Over the last few years, the MVP award has slowly morphed into a QB award, with Adrian Peterson being the last non-QB to win the award in 2012. If there's a year for a non-QB to win it, though, it's this year. Christian McCaffrey makes a rather compelling case that's hard to deny. Meanwhile, the QB class just hasn't been on the same level as the other QBs to win it. Either way, it does feel like barring a major upset, a 49ers star will win the MVP award. The question is… which one?