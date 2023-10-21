The Los Angeles Rams have some bad injury news as they placed running back Kyren Williams on Injured Reserve. Williams will have to miss at least four weeks as he continues to heal from his ankle injury. He will be eligible to return from IR in Week 12, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury is a blow to the Rams, who just got their running game going with Williams. In their most recent win over the Arizona Cardinals, Kyren Williams exploded with 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown while averaging a huge 7.9 yards per carry. It was his second 100-yard game of the season, after he went for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. On the season, Williams has 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns.

Expect the Rams to turn to a committee approach to the backfield after Williams got the bulk of the carries. With Ronnie Rivers also out dealing with an injury, Los Angeles will turn it over to Zach Evans, Myles Gaskins, Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson. Henderson was just activated off the practice squad and will be available for Sunday's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Evans is the only one of those four backs who has had a carry for the Rams this season. He's played in two games and has four carries for 10 yards.

Though the Rams get to go up against the Steelers fourth-worst ranked run defense, it will be hard for them to take advantage of Pittsburgh's weakness without their top back.