Von Miller terrorized Tom Brady and Cam Newton while leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory, earned three First-Team All-Pro selections, played a key role in the Los Angeles Rams' championship run, and will one day be fitted for a gold jacket. Despite accomplishing all that, the new Washington Commanders outside linebacker acknowledges that he could have possibly enjoyed even more success. He made one particularly difficult choice that ended one of the most fearsome defensive pairings in NFL history.

“Leaving the Los Angeles Rams, and leaving Aaron Donald specifically, was one of the hardest things that I had to do,” Miller told Barstool Sports' “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“We had just won a Super Bowl, Aaron Donald [is] one of the greatest defensive players to ever play. Never mind what the offense does, never mind what we did on defense, me and Aaron Donald running games together and being able to rush together… we was going to get sacks. And we only played half a season together.”

Miller does not regret signing a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills in 2022. Still, he knows the additional damage that he and No. 99 could have inflicted on opposing quarterbacks if they stayed together. As it stands, the two juggernauts left an indelible mark on SoFi Stadium during their brief yet unforgettable time as teammates.

Aaron Donald and Von Miller helped the LA Rams reach their peak

When Miller arrived in LA in November of 2021, fans salivated over the collective excellence they were about to witness. The dominant duo did not disappoint. Donald and Miller each recorded two sacks on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Super Bowl 56 and they combined for seven and a half sacks during the entire playoffs. The Rams' midseason trade with the Denver Broncos is rightly considered one of the most impactful trades of all-time.

Unfortunately, however, retaining championship rosters is mighty expensive. The Bills made it their mission to acquire the SB 50 MVP and two-time Defensive Player of the Year runner-up. Donald logged two more campaigns with LA before retiring at 32 years old, riding off into the sunset fresh off his eighth First-Team All-Pro selection. Both men suffered injuries in 2022, and Miller posted what is presently the worst season of his illustrious career in 2023-24 (recovering from torn ACL). So, there is a strong possibility a continued partnership would have been sparse and far less exciting.

Perhaps it is best the Miller-Donald connection ended when it did. A three-month romance can still be powerful, and this one definitely was. Rams fans still cherish those Sundays, and Bengals fans are still thinking about what could have been if their QB was not running for his life.

Von Miller is preparing for his 14th NFL season, signing a one-year contract with the Commanders in July. He finished his tenure in Buffalo on a positive note, totaling six sacks in 13 games. Miller can still bulldoze his way into the backfield at 36 and is intent on helping Washington end its 30-plus-year championship drought. Regardless of what happens moving forward, Miller is unlikely to share the defensive line with another talent of Donald's caliber ever again.

But the football-watching world hopes it will get to see another tremendous twosome comprise a front seven. Aaron Donald himself joked about coming out of retirement if the Rams traded for disgruntled Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons. Los Angeles would likely start planning another Super Bowl parade if that happened.