By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The banged-up Los Angeles Rams continue to receive bad news on the injury front. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams have ruled out both center Brian Allen and wide receiver Ben Skowronek for the remainder of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Now Rams’ C Brian Allen and WR Ben Skowronek are out for the rest of season with calf strains, per HC Sean McVay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2022

Skowronek last appeared on the field in the Rams’ Week 15 24-12 road loss at Lambeau Field to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers Monday night. In that game, Skowronek appeared in only 67 percent of offensive snaps and recorded just three receiving yards on a single catch and three targets.

The Rams are already without their top two wideouts in the 2022 NFL season, with both Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson on injured reserve. With Skowronek adding to the pile of injured bodies on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams’ struggle to win games towards the end of a forgettable 2022 campaign is only going to get harder.

Apart from Kupp, Robinson, and Skowronek, the Rams also have quarterback Matthew Stafford on the injured reserve, leaving Los Angeles’ passing attack nearly unrecognizable from the one that helped the team win the Super Bowl in the 2021 NFL season.

On the season, Skowronek, who was a seventh-round pick (249th overall) by the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft, has recorded 376 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on 39 receptions across 14 games played. His best game for the Rams this season came in Week 14’s sensational win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home in which he posted 89 receiving yards on seven catches and eight targets.