By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The 2022 season has been a nightmare for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are on their way to missing the playoffs. As for Matthew Stafford, his campaign is already over after suffering a season-ending neck injury, limiting him to just nine games. At 34 years old, rumors are swirling around that he could just hang them up. But, the QB clarified recently on his wife’s podcast that he will not be retiring anytime soon. Via HoldenCantor:

“A lot of people are asking this – which I already know the answer to – but retirement. Are you retiring?” Kelly Stafford asked him.

“Oh no,” Stafford said.

“Okay thank you,” Kelly said. “I say it, but no one listens to me. So I feel like it coming out of your mouth – I think people are asking it cause I’ve been so emotional on this podcast.”

The reality is Matthew Stafford just led the Rams to a title earlier this year. While he did throw for just 10 touchdowns and a disappointing eight interceptions in nine games in 22′, you don’t just lose it that quickly. Stafford clearly believes he’s got something left.

The real reason there was growing speculation he could be done is because Stafford is dealing with a spinal injury and already went into concussion protocol twice. That’s a lot of injuries for a player his age. On a more positive note, three of LA’s four wins came when Stafford was under center. It’s clear he can still lead this team to success, it’s just a matter of getting healthy again.