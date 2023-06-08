The Los Angeles Rams have added another pass-catcher for quarterback Matthew Stafford, as the team has agreed to terms on a contract with free agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Robinson, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, goes from one Pro Bowl-caliber signal-caller to another after his decision to sign with the Rams.

A fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft, Robinson played sparingly as a rookie before beginning to earn playing time in 2017 and 2018.

He has never eclipsed the 500-yard receiving mark in his career, but he has scored 16 touchdowns in six years.

Robinson signed on with the Ravens on a one-year deal last August.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He proved to be a big-play threat during his time with both the Chiefs and Ravens, as he has averaged over 13 yards per reception twice in his career.

He even proved he could be counted on as a pass-catcher when called upon more frequently, as evidenced by a 172-yard effort for the Chiefs in 2019 and a 128-yard showing for the Ravens this past season.

It's likely that Robinson will play more of a depth role for the Rams, who have Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua on the wide receiver depth chart.

Still, another pass-catcher is certainly a good thing for Stafford, who is healthy again and looking to rebound from a nightmarish, injury-riddled 2022 campaign.

The Rams, who went from winning a Super Bowl in 2021 to winning just five games last year, are also hoping for a rebound year.