Matthew Stafford is returning to a familiar place.

It could have not been written any better. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be returning to his old stomping grounds this coming weekend when his team takes on his former squad, the Detroit Lions, in an NFC Wild Card showdown. Stafford's wife, Kelly, has already expressed her excitement for her husband ahead of the Rams' trip to Detroit.

“Another amazing season old man. Year 15 and you’ve never looked better. Time for post season and to head back to where it all started,” Kelly captioned an Instagram post with a photo of the Stafford family together.

Although it is with the Rams that Stafford won his first — and only, so far — Super Bowl title, it's with the Lions that his journey in the NFL started. The Lions selected Stafford first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He served as Detroit's quarterback from that year until the 2020 NFL season. In January of 2021, the Rams acquired the former Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller via a trade with the Lions, who gave up Jared Goff in the deal along with some draft picks.

Stafford and the Rams managed to sneak into the playoffs thanks to a red-hot stretch to end the regular season. After a 3-6 start, Los Angeles went on a tear, going 7-1 the rest of the way. The Lions, on the other hand, won the NFC North division title by going 12-5. Before that, the last time the Lions won a division title was in 1993.

Hopefully for Stafford and the Rams, his familiarity with Detroit's environment will translate into a victory on Sunday at Ford Field.