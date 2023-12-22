Rams' Sean McVay hypes up Matthew Stafford in a big way

It wasn't always pretty, but the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) earned a much-needed Thursday Night Football win versus the New Orleans Saints (7-8), 30-22. They protect and fortify their NFC Wild Card position, due in large part to the resurgence of Matthew Stafford.

The veteran quarterback picked apart the the Saints' secondary with 328 passing yards and two touchdowns and took full advantage of rookie supernova Puka Nacua, who continues to defy expectations this season after another big game (nine receptions for 164 yards and a TD). Most importantly, Stafford did not commit a single turnover for the fourth consecutive week.

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised his signal-caller in the postgame press conference. “People don't realize how much he was pushing through with the thumb injury. This guy is a stud,” he said, per the team. “He elevates everybody, myself included, and he's playing outstanding. I wouldn't want anyone else in the world leading our team than him.”

That endorsement should have fans ready to run through a brick wall. Despite winning a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2022, Stafford's tenure in LA has been met with plenty of criticism. Many attributed the success to the abundance of talent around the 2014 Pro Bowler and were ready to dismiss him after an injury-riddled 2022-23 campaign and a turbulent start to this season.

The skeptics are silent right now, though. Matthew Stafford is heading towards 4,000 passing yards and has thrown 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions through 14 games played. Another Pro Bowl selection is in grasp, but even better yet, so is a Rams' playoff appearance.

Father Time has inexplicably lost the 35-year-old's address after seemingly buying the coffin for his NFL career. Stafford looks to stay on this torrid run when he faces the New York Giants next Sunday afternoon.