Odell Beckham Jr., who won his first Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams last season, was recently hanging out Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, and it seems that the pair got a little bit too close for comfort. For some reason, OBJ was a first-hand witness to Murray’s massage session, which resulted in a hilarious reaction from the three-time Pro-Bowler.

Murray had his shirt off during the massage, and Beckham could not help but take exception to Jamal’s rather populated chest area. The Rams wide receiver had to take a video of his buddy while also deciding to endow him with a hilarious new nickname (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

"Jamal Furray" OBJ absolutely roasting Jamal Murray 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5VlZBJvDNz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2022

Jamal Furray. That’s not only hilarious but completely accurate as well. The Nuggets star was having a laugh about it as well, but it also seemed like he was a bit embarrassed by Beckham’s decision to expose his hairy ways.

For what it’s worth, both these guys have a lot in common right now in terms of their road to recovery. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and he reportedly isn’t expected to be fully healthy until October. Murray, on the other hand, also suffered a torn ACL and was forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 campaign for the Nuggets.

While Murray is under contract with Denver through 2025, OBJ is in a more precarious situation in terms of his future in the NFL. After seeing his one-year deal with the Rams come to an end this offseason, Beckham is still a free agent and is currently looking to sign with a new team.