Will Puka Nacua be present in this crucial Rams game?

Sean McVay is in a deep need to make a late-season surge to punch a playoff ticket. Matthew Stafford has been on a tear this season and it is in large part due to the weapons in the Los Angeles Rams system. His season is on the line when they face the New York Giants but it looks like they can pull away with a postseason spot. However, there are questions about Puka Nacua's status that may be a concern for most of their fans.

Puka Nacua was not able to prepare with the Rams ahead of their huge matchup against the Giants. He missed practice with the Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford-led offense. But, an intriguing expectation arrived for fans after this information was dropped. It is that he will still play for the squad despite nursing a hip injury, via Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

The Rams head honcho explained that his absence from practice was largely due to precaution. Nacua should be able to deliver big numbers and run routes for them when they face the Giants.

This comes as big news for the team in search of a playoff spot. Nacua was instrumental in both catching passes and rushing for the Rams in their win over the New Orleans Saints. He had two carries with an average gain of eight yards in this game. Not to mention, nine receptions and a touchdown on 164 receiving yards helped the Rams in their massive triumph. Will he be able to do the same or even exceed expectations?