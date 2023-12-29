Already losing Jaylen Waddle for the week, the Dolphins hope to have Ramsey for Sunday.

While the Miami Dolphins prepare for the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial matchup, they will have to monitor the status of defensive star Jalen Ramsey who was added to the injury report Friday and is “questionable” according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Usually if they were added to the injury report earlier in the week, then it could be managed, but this is very much so a late addition with the game being in two days.

Meanwhile, #Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) was added to the injury report and is questionable. https://t.co/eebXj4CBD7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2023

The injury that Ramsey is listed with is a knee injury after practice Friday. This would not be the first injury for Ramsey this year as he suffered from a torn meniscus in training camp before the season started and was placed on injured reserve. He would then be activated in late October.

He returned in Week 8 against the New England Patriots and immediately made a difference with an interception off of quarterback Mac Jones. Since then, the defense as a whole for the Dolphins has been on an upward trend since Ramsey's return.

The Dolphins huge matchup Sunday and other injuries

With Miami having their sights set on Baltimore, they will absolutely need Ramsey as they face a team with star Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Plus, the Ravens have some speedy receivers and productive pass-catchers like Zay Flowers, Isiah Likely, former Los Angeles Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and others.

The Dolphins need all the help they can get as they still have a chance to take the No. 1 seed away from the Ravens, only if they beat them this Sunday. Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has already been ruled out for the important matchup.

Waddle and Ramsey aren't the only Dolphins on the injury report as according to NBC Sports, “Safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip/thumb), offensive tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) are all questionable while guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) is doubtful.”

For an absolute significant game like this, having this much injuries does not bode well for the Dolphins. Plus the contest will be on the road where Miami is 4-3 compared to at home where the team is 7-1.