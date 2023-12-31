Puka Nacua is expected to play in the Rams' Week 17 game against the Giants despite a hip injury.

The Los Angeles Rams are still fighting for a playoff spot heading into their Week 17 clash with the New York Giants. Puka Nacua is dealing with an injury as LA continues to jostle for playoff positioning but should be able to go at MetLife Stadium for the 1:00 PM EST game.

Nacua is listed as questionable due to a hip injury and is expected to play, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's a great sign that he is still looking to go despite missing a recent practice.

The Rams' passing attack is one of the best in the NFL thanks in large part to the emergence of Nacua, the 177th overall pick of last year's draft. In 15 games so far this season, he has recorded 1,327 receiving yards, 96 receptions and five touchdowns. LA has plenty of talent to fend off the lowly Giants even if Nacua is unable to go. But having him and Cooper Kupp catch passes from Matthew Stafford will greatly help Los Angeles improve to 9-7.

There are other injuries for the Rams to watch for heading into the game. Guard Joe Noteboom (foot), tackle Alaric Jackson (thigh) and linebacker Ernest Jones (illness) are listed as questionable, too, and cornerback Tre Tomlinson is out with a hamstring injury.

For New York, cornerback Deonte Banks (shoulder) and wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (quad) are listed as questionable.

Although the San Francisco 49ers have the NFC West wrapped up, the Rams are in a favorable position to get back into the playoffs. They need to pick up a win and should have an easier time doing so with Puka Nacua active.