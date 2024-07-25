The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to a revised contract ahead of the start of training camp, and in his first public comments since the agreement, Stafford was happy to put that behind him and be focused on football.

“It was a good agreement,” Matthew Stafford said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Listen, I'm happy to be where I am, you know what I mean? I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to be playing. I'm excited about playing football this year and that's what matters to me the most, to be honest with you.”

The negotiations on the reworked contract came down to the wire ahead of the first training camp practice for the Rams, and Stafford addressed if there was any thought of skipping the first day of practice if the contract situation was not settled.

“I don't even think about that kind of stuff, to be honest with you,” Stafford said, according to Florio. “In this business, I'm play-to-play, day-to-day and I'm moment-to-moment so I'm happy to be doing this. Today was a great start for our team, which was really fun to be out there with these guys. We have some guys back that haven't been out on the field for a while so it's great to see those guys come out and practice. Shoot, we haven't done this in a while so it's nice to be out here and throw it around to let these guys do their thing.”

Matthew Stafford remains focused on Rams training camp

Stafford also discussed if there was any stress with the decision coming down to the wire. Like the other questions he was asked, he was just focused on moving forward to training camp and the season.

“I do a pretty stressful thing for a living so I'm kind of used to those kinds of things,” Stafford said, according to Florio. “To be honest with you, I'm happy to be where I am. I know that sounds — over and over against you're going to hear it, but that's just the truth of it. I'm not interested in kind of reliving my moment-by-moment feelings here or there, but I am just interested in pushing this team and getting to play with these guys for another season.”

The main sticking point of the old contract was that Stafford had no guarantees beyond 2024, according to Florio. The details of the new deal with the Rams are not out yet, but presumably, that has been resolved. Now, the Rams will try to have another successful season with Stafford under center.