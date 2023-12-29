We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Rams-Giants prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming into this road matchup red-hot winning back-to-back big games as they push toward a playoff birth when they head to Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ to take on the New York Giants who are all but out of the playoff hunt and are looking to play spoiler. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Rams-Giants prediction, and pick while highlighting the key matchups.

Los Angeles (8-7) has now won back-to-back games and has wins in five out of their last six games. This has been solely due to the resurgence of Matthew Stafford who's playing at a very high level. In his last five games, he's passed for 1,388 yards with 14 touchdowns and only one interception. In just 14 games played this season, Stafford has 3,648 yards and 23 touchdowns. With this Rams offense finally fully healthy with Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, rookie sensation Puka Nucua, and now the surging Demarcus Robinson this is one of the most feared offenses coming into the playoffs. The Rams will look to make a push toward playoff birth when they head out east to take on the New Giants in Week 17.

New York (5-10) is coming to the end of a very disappointing season after having a 12-5 record while making the playoffs in 2022. They have taken a step back mightily on the offensive side of the ball which is in large part due to the injury of Daniel Jones. The Tommy Devito experience didn't last a full season and they are now going back to longtime veteran Tyrod Taylor who provided a bit of a spark at the end of the Philadelphia Eagles game passing for 133 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Tyrod Taylor and the New York Giants would look to play spoiler in Week 17 when they play host to the visiting Los Angeles Rams in Week 17.

Here are the Rams-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -5.5 (-108)

New York Giants: +5.5 (-112)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Giants Week 17

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

Is it deja vu, or did I just smell a Rams blowout brewing in Week 17? Don't let the -5.5 point spread fool you, folks. This ain't your daddy's underdog Giants. This is a wounded L.A. squad with their playoff hopes on the line, smelling blood against a Tyrod Taylor-led New York. Mark my words, the Rams will cover (and then some) in what could be a season-defining statement win.

The Rams haven't just been winning, they've been dominating the spread. Five straight covers, friends, fueled by a reinvigorated Matthew Stafford and a defense rediscovering its fangs. The Giants, while plucky, are 4-1 ATS in their last five, but that stat reeks of “trap game” for a desperate team like L.A. They'll be laser-focused on silencing MetLife Stadium with a roar of their own.

Tyrod Taylor is a capable backup, but he's no Matthew Stafford. The Giants' offense sputtered with Brian Daboll at the helm, and replacing it with a QB known for his “checkdown-and-pray” style ain't exactly inspiring. This game screams “desperation vs. determination.” The Rams, fresh off a big victory against New Orleans, have their playoff destiny in their own hands. The Giants? They're playing for pride and draft position. The hunger factor tilts heavily towards L.A., a team with something far bigger than Week 17 on the horizon.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Rams fans. Sure, L.A. is on a tear, Stafford slinging lasers, and the defense is snarling. But don't count out the New York Giants just yet. This Week 17 showdown at MetLife has upset potential written all over it, and the G-Men will silence the doubters and cover that juicy +5.5 spread.

Remember that Week 14 shocker against the Packers? This team thrives on playing spoiler, and facing a desperate Rams squad with playoff hopes on the line? Music to their ears. Don't be surprised if Wink Martindale dials up some blitzes that rattle Stafford, forcing turnovers and keeping New York in the fight.

Tyrod Taylor may not be a superstar, but he's a seasoned vet with a chip on his shoulder. Remember, this is a guy who's led teams to the playoffs before. He brings stability and experience to a Giants offense that already boasts weapons like Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller. Don't underestimate Taylor's ability to manage the game, make smart throws, and exploit a Rams secondary missing key pieces.

While the Rams may be the flashier team on paper, the Giants have the heart, the hunger, and the home-field edge to make this a nail-biter. Don't be surprised if Taylor leads a late-game drive, Barkley seals the deal with a signature run, and the MetLife faithful sends the Rams packing with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Take the Giants, take the points, and get ready for a classic underdog story in the making. This Week 17 clash might just be the upset of the year.

Final Rams-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Rams are streaking at the right time when they head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants. While the Giants are a feisty bunch they are at a disadvantage in all aspects of this game. Look for Stafford and is vast array of weapons on offense to be too much for the New York Giants as they take this game and cover the spread as they move towards a playoff birth.

Final Rams-Colts Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams -5.5 (-108), Over 43.5 (-110)