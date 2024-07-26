After an unexpected run to the playoffs last season, expectations are high for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. Their offense has a ton of talented playmakers leading the way, and while their defense lost superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald, they still have enough talent on that side of the ball to be one of the more underrated units in the league.

The Rams worked on adding to their defense this offseason, and early on in training camp, it looks like Kamren Curl, who the team signed in free agency, has been one of their best performers. Curl has made several plays already that have wowed folks in attendance, including an acrobatic pass break up during Thursday's session.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue:

“Holy hell, Kam Curl across the field, through the air, stretches out a hand and knocks away a mid-range ball from Stafford to Robinson – who btw was open right up until the catch point. Good player!”

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders, the Rams handed Curl a two-year, $9 million deal to come in and help shore up their secondary. And while you can't put too much weight into what you see at training camp, it sounds like the coaching staff believes that Curl's upside and versatility could help them greatly in 2024 and beyond.

Rams high on Kamren Curl's upside

Curl was a seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he pretty quickly found a role for himself in Washington's secondary. He's played both safety positions, while also spending time as a slot cornerback, so it's safe to say that he can do a little bit of everything. And with Los Angeles, he's going to be asked to wear several different hats on a weekly basis.

Switching teams and defensive schemes can sometimes be difficult, but the good news is that it looks like Curl has hit the ground running in LA. He's already making an impact at training camp, and a year after he had a career-high 115 tackles, he could end up being a dark horse breakout candidate in his first season with the Rams.

There's still a lot of work to be done, but considering the contract the front office handed Curl, and the upside he's shown already, this looks like it could end up being one of the best deals of the offseason. If Curl can emerge as a star within the Rams secondary, that will help them greatly in their quest to return to the postseason for the second straight year.