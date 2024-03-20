The Los Angeles Rams brought in former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as Matthew Stafford's new backup. Now that the dust has settled, Garoppolo's official contract structure with the Rams has been revealed.
Garoppolo's one-year deal comes with a base value of $4.5 million. However, with incentives, it carries a max value of $12 million, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The quarterback was set to make $11.25 million guaranteed and another $11.25 million in non-guaranteed money in 2024, via Pro Football Talk. However, Garoppolo was suspended two games to begin the season due to a PED violation. Because of that, the guaranteed money in his contract was wiped out.
For the QB to earn half of his 2024 salary, he will need to max out his incentives. Playing behind Stafford, that seems unlikely barring injury. However, playing Garoppolo a $4.5 million base salary shows how much the Rams value him as a backup.
Jimmy G's journey to the Rams
After a six-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with the Raiders. He was expected to fill the void left at quarterback by Derek Carr.
However, that plan quickly turned on its head as Garoppolo was benched for fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell midway through the season. Garoppolo went 3-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
When it was announced that he had been suspended for two games, the Raiders quickly decided to release the veteran. It didn't take long for him to latch on with the Rams.
Despite his struggles in Vegas, Garoppolo had been an impressive game manager for most of his time with the 49ers. He went 38-17 as a starter in San Francisco. Over his entire NFL career, Garoppolo has thrown for 15,494 yards, 94 touchdowns and 51 interceptions. He won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots earlier in his career.
Starting the 2024 campaign with a suspension will leave a mark on Jimmy Garoppolo's resume. However, the Rams still believe he can be a confident backup. After those two games are over the veteran will slot into the QB2 role and be ready whenever his name is called. Millions of dollars are at stake if it is.